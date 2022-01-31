Acquisitive Federation takes a majority stake in French prodco Bonne Pioche

Pascal Breton’s expanding Federation Entertainment has acquired a majority stake in rival French production company Bonne Pioche.

Federation has taken a 51% interest in Bonne Pioche, although the company will retain full editorial independence.

Headed by Yves Darondeau and Emmanuel Priou, Bonne Pioche produces dramas and documentaries for cinema and television.

Two years ago the company launched its fiction series production activity for traditional broadcasters and streaming platforms.

Under the new agreement, Bonne Pioche’s team of 36 permanent staff members will remain unchanged and will still operate from its Paris office.

The move is the latest in a series of acquisitions for Federation Entertainment, which is headed by Breton and Lionel Uzan. It took a majority stake in France’s Robin & Co in January and recently backed a German prodco co-founded by RTL alum Philipp Steffens.

In August last year it set up a UK operation with Entertainment One alumni Polly Williams and Arielle Gottlieb, launched a joint venture with Anonymous Content and formed a new management and production group in LA.

Darondeau and Priou said in a statement: “We are very happy and proud to be associated with Pascal Breton and Lionel Uzan, whom we have known for a long time. We look forward to bringing together the best creators to nourish our original and diversified editorial content.”

In their statement, Breton and Uzan said: “Emmanuel and Yves are true craftsmen. They and their teams are capable of developing the riskiest projects and turning them into success stories like their Oscar for March of the Penguins.”