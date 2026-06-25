Acorn TV takes up US rights to UK-NZ psychological thriller The Ridge

AMC Global Media-owned streamer Acorn TV has picked up the US rights to UK-New Zealand psychological thriller The Ridge.

The acquisition comes eight months after the six-part show debuted on BBC iPlayer and BBC Scotland in the UK and Sky Open, Neon and Sky Go in New Zealand.

Great Southern Studios and Sinner Films produced the project in association with Boat Rocker Studios, which is handling worldwide distribution of the show. It will launch on crime and mystery-focused Acorn TV on July 27.

The Ridge stars Lauren Lyle (Outlander) as a Scottish anaesthesiologist who escapes to New Zealand for her estranged sister’s wedding while dealing with addiction and an investigation into her work.

However, after her sister winds up dead upon arrival, the medic is left with an increasing conviction that she was murdered and must untangle a web of lies to uncover the truth.

The series is created by novelist Nora Chassler and David Murdoch and executive produced by Boat Rocker Studios partners David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg (Mix Tape, Orphan Black), alongside Jon Rutherford (Bet, Mix Tape) and Erik Pack (Video Nasty).

The licensing deal was brokered by Boat Rocker Studios VP of content sales and distribution Brad Horvath and Acorn TV’s senior VP of programming Don Klees.