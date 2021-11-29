Please wait...
Acorn TV renews seaside crime drama Whitstable Pearl for second run

Kerry Godliman as a crime-solving cafe owner in Whitstable Pearl

AMC Networks’ streaming platform Acorn TV has renewed UK crime drama Whitstable Pearl for a second season.

The 6×45’ season, starring Kerry Godliman, will begin filming in the UK town of Whitstable in February 2022. It will premiere exclusively on Acorn TV in North America, New Zealand, Australia and the UK.

Produced by Cineflix Studios-backed Buccaneer Media (Marcella, Crime), the series explores the dark undercurrents of murder and debauchery in a seemingly picturesque English seaside town.

Øystein Karlsen serves as executive producer once again on the second season, while Mike Walden (Marcella) serves as head writer and Jon Jones (Hanna, We Hunt Together) joins the project as lead director. Also in the writers’ room for season two are Kam Odedra (McDonald & Dodds), Jess Williams (Grantchester) and Ben Tagoe (Lucky Man).

The Acorn TV original series, based on Julie Wassmer’s series of novels, The Whitstable Pearl Mysteries, is distributed internationally by Cineflix Rights.

The UK-based distributor also announced it has sold the series to Sky Italia, NHK in Japan, BBC Studios (Benelux) and NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer for Universal TV in Africa.

29-11-2021
