Acorn TV renews Brooke Shields murder-mystery series You’re Killing Me

AMC Global Media-owned streamer Acorn TV has renewed murder-mystery series You’re Killing Me, starring Brooke Shields, for a second season.

Season two, which will again be set in the quaint Maine town of Founder’s Cove, will consist of 6×30′ episodes and will go into production later this year.

The series follows a bestselling novelist, played by Shields, who forms an unlikely alliance with an aspiring writer and podcaster (Amalia Williamson) to find the killer of a close friend.

Created by Robin Bernheim (When Calls the Heart), You’re Killing Me is a coproduction between Shaftesbury and Topsail Entertainment.

Bernheim and Shields executive produce alongside Christina Jennings and Scott Garvie for Shaftesbury, Michael Volpe for Topsail and Dan March for Dynamic Television. AMC Studios and Dynamic Television hold worldwide distribution rights outside Canada.

The renewal was announced by Shields and co-star Williamson (Sullivan’s Crossing) during an ATX Television Festival panel in Austin, Texas.

It comes after the first season became Acorn TV’s number-one series launch of all time in terms of subscriber acquisition and viewership, according to the streamer.

New episodes are currently launching every Monday, with the S1 finale arriving on June 22.

“You’re Killing Me has quickly become a breakout hit for Acorn TV – a series that blends sharp storytelling and irresistible twists, with Brooke’s singular presence at the centre of it all,” said Dan McDermott, chief content officer for AMC Global Media and president of AMC Studios.