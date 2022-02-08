Acorn TV, M6, STV Player, Quintus Studios, EarthxTV shop for VoD at Flame

Acorn TV, M6, STV Player, Quintus Studios, EarthxTV have picked up 289 hours of content for their VoD services, from London- and Sydney-based factual distributor Flame Distribution.

Acorn TV has licensed 22 hours of programming for its SVoD platform in the US and Canada, including shows like Scotch! The Story of Whiskey (3×53’), The Shelter: Animal SOS (6×23’) and Walking Through History (Season 1, 4×50’ and Season 2, 6×47’).

M6 in France has acquired 186 hours of content for its AVoD service 6Play, including The Missing Tourist (1×44’/1×52’), A Chief’s Life (all five seasons), Billionaire Wonderland (5×60’), Hayley Goes (6×42’) and Taken (all four seasons).

In Scotland, STV Player bought 30 hours of content for its AVoD service, while Quintus Studios bought 12 hours for its AVoD services in the US, Canada, New Zealand, UK, India, Philippines, Malaysia, Kenya, South Africa, Sweden and the Netherlands.

Finally, EarthxTV, which launched in 2020 and operates AVoD, FAST and pay TV channels, has acquired the US rights to a 39-hour package which includes Baboon Diaries (6×30’), Work on the Wild Side (20×60’, 10×30’) 47 Below (1×51’), The Lion Queen (Season 1, 6×45’ and Season 2, 6×45’) and Food Fighter (1×52’/1×86’).