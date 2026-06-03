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Achla TV, ProTV, TV3 pick up Turkish drama Zerhun

Zerhun is produced for Turkey’s Kanal 7

NEWS BRIEF: Achla TV in Israel, TV3 Lithuania and ProTV in Romania are the first international broadcasters to acquire new Turkish drama Zerhun from the show’s Scandinavia-based distributor Eccho Rights.

The daily dram, produced by Sincar Medya Group for Turkish broadcaster Kanal 7, tells the story of Zerhun and Yaman, two young lovers whose marriage was torn apart eight years ago when Yaman’s powerful father framed Zerhun as a traitor and forced them apart. Zerhun is the latest in the long-running collaboration between Eccho Rights and Kanal 7, which has previously included Legacy, Winds of Love and Behind the Veil.

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C21 reporter 03-06-2026 ©C21Media
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