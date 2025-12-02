Acast UK, Little Dot Studios create YouTube initiative to grow podcast revenue

CONTENT LONDON: Independent podcast company Acast has teamed up with All3Media-owned Little Dot Studios to help podcasters generate more revenue on YouTube.

Sweden-based Acast said the “accelerator” programme is designed to unlock more revenue on YouTube for creators by giving them access to advertisers to create brand-safe video sponsorships and targeted video ads while also growing the reach of their video podcasts.

The dedicated accelerator programme, announced today at Content London, has been developed by UK-based Little Dot Studios, which specialising in managing the online presence of top entertainment, sports and consumer brands on platforms such as YouTube.

It comes amid a video podcast push at companies such as Acast, which works with UK talent such as Fearne Cotton, Jake Humphrey and Peter Crouch. It distributes and monetises their podcasts on apps, streaming services and, increasingly, YouTube.

The programme will initially focus on around 20 of these commercially successful podcasts, spanning news and politics, comedy, sport, wellness and parenting.

These include 90s Baby Show, Abroad in Japan Podcast, After Dark: Myths, Misdeeds & the Paranormal, Dan Snow’s History Hit, Football Ramble, Happy Mum Happy Baby, Happy Place, Help I Sexted My Boss, High Performance, Joe & James Fact Up, Off Menu, P1 with Matt & Tommy, Political Currency, Staying Relevant, That Peter Crouch Podcast, The Ancients, The Girls Bathroom, The Receipts and The Therapy Crouch.

Josh Woodhouse, managing director the UK and Ireland at Acast, said: “We’ve built the UK’s most technologically advanced and valuable marketplace for podcast advertising. Now, by unifying our premium audio inventory with immense video scale, Acast has created the definitive, single-point solution for brands and creators seeking measurable impact. We reach eight out of 10 podcast fans weekly in the UK, and we are now the largest, fully integrated premium podcast offering in the market.”

Cotton, host of Happy Place, said: “This is exactly the support independent creators need to grow sustainably. Partnering with Acast has always allowed me to push boundaries, and this enhanced YouTube programme means we can be leaders in video as well as audio, ensuring Happy Place can reach its full potential across all platforms.”

Wayne Davison, chief revenue officer at Little Dot Studios, said: “As the podcast medium evolves, video has helped redefine how creators can deepen fandoms, meeting audiences wherever they are.

“Our partnership with Acast lends our YouTube expertise to major talent as they evolve their own propositions on the world’s biggest video platform. Through this programme, we’re assisting in equipping Acast’s creators and their teams with best-in-class strategy to grow audiences and unlock greater commercial potential.”

The beta programme launches in January and is open to advertiser interest immediately. Following a successful launch, the programme will be rolled out to all eligible UK creators later in 2026 and will also expand to other Acast markets.