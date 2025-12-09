About Premium Content closes non-English drama sales to SVT, Hot, RTP

APC Studios’ boutique French distributor About Premium Content (APC) has secured a number of sales for its foreign-language scripted series.

Norwegian drama Requiem for Selina, produced by Anti for NRK and this year’s winner of the Reflet d’Or for Best Series at the Geneva International Film Festival, has been sold to ZDF (Germany), SVT (Sweden), BeTV (French-speaking Belgium), RTS (French-speaking Switzerland), ICI TOU.TV EXTRA (Radio-Canada, French-speaking Canada) and Cinobo (Greece and North Macedonia).

Created by Emmeline Berglund (Heartbeats) and starring Elli Müller Osborne, the series follows the fictional rise and fall of the first ever influencer.

Dutch historical drama The Council, set in Nazi-occupied Amsterdam in 1941, produced by Levitate Film and Caviar for NPO, has secured new sales to The Network (US), RTBF (French-speaking Belgium), Télé-Québec (French-speaking Canada), RTP (Portugal), Walter Presents (UK), Hot (Israel) and BeTV (French-speaking Belgium).

Finnish supernatural thriller Icebreaker, produced by Helsinki Filmi for Elise Viihde, has sold to Sky (Switzerland) and LRT (Lithuania).

Created by Mia Ylönen (Codename: Annika, Bad Apples) and starring Jessica Grabowsky as a coastguard officer racing to solve a chilling mystery in a stranded icebreaker, the series was pre-sold to AMC Networks International Southern Europe (Spain and Portugal) and sold to SBS (Australia), RTL (Germany), Canal+ Group’s Ale Kino+ (Poland) and Walter Presents (UK).