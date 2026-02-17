ABC’s Bananas in Pyjamas set to be given new life with Windmill Productions

Australian public broadcaster the ABC is bringing back classic children’s series Bananas in Pyjamas, as a reimagined series for a modern audience with new production partner Windmill Productions in South Australia.

ABC managing director Hugh Marks hinted at a reboot of classic Australian children’s IP last week, when questioned at a government senate estimates hearing on what the ABC would be investing its bonus $50 million (US$32.6m)in funding awarded last year as part of government negotiations to pass new streaming legislation.

Bananas in Pyjamas debuted on the ABC in 1992 running until 2001 before moving to an animation format. The live action reboot marks the first production to be confirmed under the Federal Government’s three‑year funding allocation.

ABC director screen Jennifer Collins said the cherished series for pre-schoolers held multi- generational appeal: “With the support of additional funding, we’re thrilled to reimagine this playful series full of heart and humour for today’s young viewers in partnership with Windmill Production Company.”