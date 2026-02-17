Please wait...
Please wait...

ABC’s Bananas in Pyjamas set to be given new life with Windmill Productions

Classic children’s series Bananas in Pyjamas is returning to screens

Australian public broadcaster the ABC is bringing back classic children’s series Bananas in Pyjamas, as a reimagined series for a modern audience with new production partner Windmill Productions in South Australia.

ABC managing director Hugh Marks hinted at a reboot of classic Australian children’s IP last week, when questioned at a government senate estimates hearing on what the ABC would be investing its bonus $50 million (US$32.6m)in funding awarded last year as part of government negotiations to pass new streaming legislation.

Bananas in Pyjamas debuted on the ABC in 1992 running until 2001 before moving to an animation format. The live action reboot marks the first production to be confirmed under the Federal Government’s three‑year funding allocation.

ABC director screen Jennifer Collins said the cherished series for pre-schoolers held multi- generational appeal: “With the support of additional funding, we’re thrilled to reimagine this playful series full of heart and humour for today’s young viewers in partnership with Windmill Production Company.”

Natalie Apostolou 17-02-2026 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Apple TV spy thriller Tehran's creator and producer Dana Eden dies aged 52
WBD 'considering reopening' acquisition talks with Paramount – Bloomberg
Disney+ debuts Locker Diaries as it forges ahead with vertical microdrama strategy
Flying Bark ups Alexia Gates-Foale to exec director of content, expands team
Gulli heads Down the Road with French version of Belgian travel format

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE