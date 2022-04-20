Please wait...
ABC welcomes back The Goldbergs for 10th season

ABC’s multi-generational comedy The Goldbergs

NEWS BRIEF: Disney-owned network ABC in the US has renewed Sony Television Pictures sitcom The Goldbergs, created by Adam F Goldberg, for a 10th season.

The multi-generational comedy, set in the 1980s, follows a boy at growing up in a loud, loving and slightly dysfunctional family, with an overbearing mother, rebellious older sister, highly strung older brother and suave grandfather.

