ABC, TVNZ, SVT among first buyers of PBS/Masterpiece drama The Forsytes

ABC in Australia, TVNZ in New Zealand and Sweden’s SVT are among the first international buyers of new PBS/Masterpiece drama The Forsytes.

The 6×60’ drama was originally commissioned by Masterpiece on PBS for the US where it will air in 2026. It is already airing in the UK on Paramount-owned 5.

In addition to Channel 5 for the UK and the Republic of Ireland, The Forsytes has been acquired by ABC for Australia, TVNZ for New Zealand, Virgin Media Ireland for the Republic of Ireland, Movistar Plus+ for Spain and Andorra, SVT in Sweden, YLE in Finland, DR in Denmark, NRK in Norway, Tet for Latvia, HRT for Croatia, and HOT and YesTV for Israel.

Viasat World has secured a pan-regional deal for its Epic Drama channel across 22 countries in Central and Eastern Europe, and Baltics. Viasat has secured a pan-regional deal spanning 22 countries in CEE and Virgin Atlantic have secured the inflight entertainment premiere of the series.

The series was produced by ITV Studios-backed Mammoth Screen and is being shopped globally by ITV Studios.

Starring Francesca Annis (Flesh and Blood, Cranford, Dune), Jack Davenport (The Morning Show, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest, Ten Percent) and Tuppence Middleton (Our House, Downton Abbey: A New Era) The Forsytes follows the Forsyte family as all their secrets are laid bare for a whole new generation in this reimagining of John Galsworthy’s tale.