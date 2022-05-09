Please wait...
ABC tracks down ITV’s Long Lost Family

Long Lost Family was first shown on ITV in the UK

NEWS BRIEF: Australian pubcaster ABC has picked up the first eight seasons of UK factual series Long Lost Family and three seasons of its follow-up, Long Lost Family: What Happened Next.

The show, sold by indie Amsterdam-based distributor Lineup Industries, originally aired on ITV in the UK and offers a last chance for people desperate to find lost relatives. The format has been adapted by TLC in the US, NPO1 in The Netherlands, Nelonen in Finland, Sweden’s TV4, Reshet in Israel, Ten in Australia, DR in Denmark and the UK’s ITV. ABC will air the UK version in a daytime slot.

