Please wait...
Please wait...

ABC sits down at The Piano for S2 of musical format

Amanda Kellar. left, Harry Connick Jr and Andrea Lam

NEWS BRIEF: Australian public broadcaster the ABC has greenlit a second season of reality entertainment format The Piano from Fremantle-owned Eureka, with casting currently underway.

An adaptation of the UK format of the same name produced by Love Productions for Channel 4, the show premiered down under in May. The six-parter was hosted by Amanda Kellar and featured US entertainer Harry Connick Jr and Australian classical pianist Andrea Lam as the special guest mentors.

C21 reporter 24-07-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

WBD hires ITV's Sasha Breslau to lead content acquisitions for HBO Max UK and Ireland
Secuoya Studios, 3Pas Studios join forces to co-develop premium series
5 in the UK adds six more series to growing scripted slate, renews The Hardacres and The Teacher
WGA calls for bribery probe after Colbert show axed, Trump celebrates cancellation
Pocket.watch launches AI tool to analyse YouTube channel monetisation opportunities

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE