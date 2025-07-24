ABC sits down at The Piano for S2 of musical format

NEWS BRIEF: Australian public broadcaster the ABC has greenlit a second season of reality entertainment format The Piano from Fremantle-owned Eureka, with casting currently underway.

An adaptation of the UK format of the same name produced by Love Productions for Channel 4, the show premiered down under in May. The six-parter was hosted by Amanda Kellar and featured US entertainer Harry Connick Jr and Australian classical pianist Andrea Lam as the special guest mentors.