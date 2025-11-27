ABC secures extra $33m in government funding as part of streaming deal

Australia’s public broadcaster the ABC has been bolstered with a A$50m (US$32.6m) surprise boon as part of government negotiations to pass new streaming legislation.

Announcing the deal at the start of the last day of parliamentary sitting and ahead of final senate debate on the new legislation, the Greens communications spokesperson, Senator Sarah Hanson-Young, confirmed that as part of negotiations, the party had brokered an extra $50m for the ABC to invest in “Australian stories,” kids’ content and local drama.

“For decades, the ABC has been the heart of Australian storytelling. By strengthening its capacity to make more children’s and drama content, we’re ensuring that heart keeps beating strongly. It’s a good win for our broadcaster. It’s a good win for our kids television and kids entertainment, and it’s a good win for Australian jobs,” Hanson-Young said.

The additional funding will be reflected in the government’s Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook (MYEFO), which is due to be released in December.

Speaking on the passing of the pivotal media reform, the Communications Legislation Amendment (Australian Content Requirement for Subscription Video On Demand (Streaming) Services) Bill 2025 through the Australian parliament, Hanson-Young said: “The Greens have long campaigned for local content quotas on streaming platforms to support Australian stories on our screen, and we’re happy to see this bill pass the senate today.”

ABC chair Kim Williams has been a relentless exponent in seeking further government funding since taking the helm of the pubcaster. Addressing the National Press Club last year, he said: “I am advocating for investment in the ABC. I am advocating internally that we refresh our sense of purpose and performance.

“When public investment in the ABC is discussed, it is often observed that its annual budget is over a billion dollars. This is true and the board takes the responsibility of investing this money very seriously. The fact remains, however, that the budget allocation has not kept pace with rising costs.”

Screen Producers Australia (SPA), which has also vociferously lobbied for additional funding for the ABC and SBS alongside the battle for quota reform, said the A$50m boost recognises the ABC’s critical role in the screen ecosystem and reinforces the importance of strong, homegrown public broadcasting at a time of major transition for the sector.

SPA CEO Matthew Deaner said it represents a major win for independent Australian producers, who create ABC’s children’s and drama titles. He noted the importance of reserving a significant portion of the investment for kids’ content, to ensure Australian kids continue to see themselves, their voices and their communities reflected on screen.

“With the expected passage of the streaming legislation and now this boost in public broadcaster funding, we are finally seeing momentum return to Australian content,” Deaner said.

Deaner cautioned, however, that the full benefit of the funding boost will only be realised “if commissioning terms with the independent sector are fair, sustainable and enable producers to build strong businesses. Independent producers are the creative engine powering this content, and they must be supported accordingly.”