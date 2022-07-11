ABC, SBS, NRK, NHK among buyers of talent-led docs from Passion Distribution

ABC and SBS in Australia, Norway’s NRK and NHK in Japan are among a host of channels worldwide to have acquired talent-led documentaries from London-based Passion Distribution’s latest factual slate.

ABC, New Zealand’s Gusto and Living Discovery, APT in the US, URTV in Sweden and Greece’s ERT and Tanweer have licensed Miriam & Alan: Lost in Scotland (3×60’), in which actors Miriam Margolyes and Alan Cumming return to their Scottish roots by travelling through the country in a mobile home. The series is produced by Blink Films for Channel 4 in the UK.

SBS, NRK, Nelonen in Finland, Israel’s Ananey and BBC Persia have acquired single doc Myleene Klass: Miscarriage & Me (1×60’), in which the musician and presenter seeks to break the taboo surrounding miscarriage. The doc is produced by Hall of Mirrors for UKTV’s W.

SBS, NHK, TV4 in Sweden and MTV3 in Finland have picked up Stacey Dooley: Inside the Convent (1×60’), which follows the journalist as she spends 10 days living alongside the Order of the Holy Paraclete Anglican religious community. The doc is produced by Firecracker Films in association with Little Dooley for BBC One.

Meanwhile, SBS, NRK, TV2 and New Zealand’s Bravo have acquired season three of Firecracker Films’ Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over (4×60’), produced for BBC One.

Finally, SBS, APT, Ananey, Top TV in New Zealand and Sweden’s UR have bought Walking Hadrian’s Wall with Robson Green (3×60’), in which the actor travels the length of the Roman wall. The series is produced by Firecracker Films for Channel 5.