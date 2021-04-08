ABC rustles up more Hustler

US broadcast network ABC has ordered a second season of mystery gameshow The Hustler, hosted by Craig Ferguson.

Created by UK presenter Richard Bacon, the show sees five contestants work together to answer 10 trivia questions each worth US$10,000.

However, one of them is secretly in it for themselves and each question is tailored to their life. They must keep their identity a secret to eventually have a chance of winning the grand prize.

Bacon is an executive producer along with Stephen Lambert (Gogglebox, Naked Attraction, The Circle), whose UK- and LA-based prodco Studio Lambert produces the show. Studio Lambert USA executive VP Jack Burgess, creative director Tim Harcourt and Susan House are also exec producers.

The Hustler is distributed by Studio Lambert’s UK-based parent company All3Media International.