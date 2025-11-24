Please wait...
ABC, RTL, Prime Video, CBC shop for kids at Sinking Ship Entertainment

Slapstick animated comedy series Superbuns

The ABC in Australia, RTL in the Netherlands, Amazon’s Prime Video in Germany and Canada’s the CBC have picked up kids’ series from Toronto-based Sinking Ship Entertainment.

The ABC has acquired animated slapstick comedy series Superbuns for ABC Kids and ABC iview, where it will launch in Q1 2026. It has also picked up tween media-literacy series Media Stamped.

RTL Netherlands has acquired tween/teen live-action drama Phoenix Rise, while Prime Video Germany has bought dinosaur show Dino Dex.

The CBC has licensed seasons one and two of Dino Dex’s sister series Dino Dana and Odd Squad: Mobile Unit for CBC Gem

Karolina Kaminska 24-11-2025 ©C21Media
