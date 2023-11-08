ABC, RTE, Radio-Canada join broadcasters in swoop on Sixteen South’s Coop Troop

Broadcasters the ABC in Australia, RTE in Ireland, Sweden’s SVT, Finland’s YLE and Radio-Canada have acquired animated children’s series Coop Troop.

Coproduced by Sixteen South in Ireland and France’s Mikros Animation, Coop Troop recently debuted on ITVX in the UK, following its premiere earlier this year on France Televisions and Globo in Brazil. It is also due to launch on Tencent Video Kids in China next year.

Coop Troop is a 52×11’ CG-animated series aged at 6-9 years that follows the exploits of a gang of five unlikely heroes: hyperactive rabbit Maggie, eccentric inventor Flo the chicken, bon vivant swine Clive, excitable lamb Billy and enigmatic egg Jo d’Oeuf.

Thirsty for adventure to escape their mundane farm life, the Coop Troop’s mission is to help any animal with a problem – and they’re kept very busy by the precious, pampered pets of neighbouring town Animauville.

Inspired by The A-Team, Coop Troop aims to show its young viewers how they can solve any problem with friendship and teamwork. It will be distributed internationally by Sixteen South Rights outside of France and China.