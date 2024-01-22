ABC MD David Anderson faces union, staff and public backlash over sacking

The head of Australia’s public broadcaster David Anderson is under fire from staff, unions and mounting public pressure following the recent termination of a radio presenter Antoinette Lattouf for comments made on social media.

Today, ABC union members of the Media, Entertainment & Arts Alliance, passed a vote of no confidence in managing director Anderson for what they claim is a failure to “defend the integrity of the ABC and its staff from outside attacks.”

The vote was passed overwhelmingly at a national online meeting attended by more than 200 members of the union.

The union members have called on Anderson, who serves not only as MD but also editor-in-chief, to take immediate action to win back the confidence of staff. Staff claim that the journalist’s sacking was one of a series of incidents which have damaged the reputation of the ABC.

As a result of the union meeting, ABC staff have put management on notice, demanding that it needs to address the current crisis by next Monday, January 29 and threatening that staff will consider further action if this deadline is not met.

Anderson has responded with a public statement stating that he has and will continue to “robustly defend the work of our journalists, who often face significant external pressure themselves. As editor-in-chief I accept this task with great honour. It is not a role I take lightly. Any suggestion I would not defend our position when external pressure is applied – regardless of where that pressure is coming from – is offensive and incorrect.”

The MD added that he has listened to and heard the concerns of members of staff and will meet with them “in the coming weeks.”

He also rejected any claims that the ABC has been influenced by any external pressure.

The acting chief executive of MEAA, Adam Portelli, said: “The message from staff today is clear and simple: David Anderson must demonstrate that he will take the necessary steps to win back the confidence of staff and the trust of the Australian public.”

“This is the result of a consistent pattern of behaviour by management when the ABC is under attack of buckling to outside pressure and leaving staff high and dry.”

The tumult comes at a difficult juncture for Anderson, who in recent months has presided over the most significant transformation of the broadcasters’ operations in its recent history and consequently has made a large number of journalists, television production and staff redundant.

The public broadcaster is currently awaiting on the prime minister’s decision of who the new government appointed chairperson of the ABC will be as incumbent char, Ita Buttrose exits her post. Speculation suggests that current ABC deputy chair and former Foxtel CEO Peter Tonagh, is heading the short list for selection.