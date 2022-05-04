ABC, Discovery NZ stock up on factual, kids’ content from Beyond Rights

Australian pubcaster the ABC and Discovery ANZ in New Zealand are among the Oz and Kiwi broadcasters and platforms to have picked up 1,000 hours of factual and kids’ content from London-based distributor Beyond Rights.

Days Like These… with Diesel (12×60’), a new music documentary series produced by Beyond Entertainment and Bloodlines Music, has been pre-bought by the ABC. Each episode features a seminal concert by a quintessential Australian band, such as Icehouse, combined with new interviews conducted by musician Diesel exploring what made each of these milestone events so special.

Meanwhile, Foxtel has taken packages for its A&E, History and Fox Docos channels in Australia, with A&E set to air new seasons of shows such as Highway Thru Hell and Bangers & Cash as well as season one of Ultimate Rides (20×30’).

History will premiere the latest seasons of Abandoned Engineering and will also become home to titles such as Britain’s Lost Battlefields (6×60’), Underground Worlds (10×60’) and Bismarck: 24 Hours to Doom (1×60’).

Foxtel’s new Fox Docos channel has acquired a range of 1×60′ Beyond Rights documentaries, including The Prince & the Paedophile, Britain’s Biggest Families, Sugar Babies and Caroline Flack: Her Life & Death.

SBS in Oz has also acquired Caroline Flack: Her Life & Death, Sugar Babies and Bismarck: 24 hours to Doom. In addition, the broadcaster has taken several new series, including Secret Life of Lighthouses season two (3×60’), Underground Worlds season two (10×60’) and Countdown to War (3×60’).

SBS Food has picked up Pati’s Mexican Table S10 (10×30’), as well as renewing its licence for all five seasons of Gourmet Farmer (50×30’) and S1 and S2 of Shane Delia (20×30’).

Finally in Australia, Free TV Australia, which broadcasts in the Pacific Islands, has acquired three seasons of reality title Beach Cops (18×60’), in addition to nearly 150 hours of kids’ content including History Hunters (26×30’), two seasons of fun science show Lab Rats Challenge (130×30’) and preschool series Pipsqueaks (135×30’).

Over in New Zealand, TVNZ Duke has acquired a large package of science, engineering, automotive and reality content, featuring titles such as Motor MythBusters (8×60’), MythBusters: There’s Your Problem (10×60’), Abandoned Engineering and five seasons of Heavy Rescue 401 (73×60’).

Discovery ANZ has picked up Impossible Repairs (6×60’) and Extreme Ice Machines (8×60’), while Discovery-owned Three has acquired seasons three and four of Love It or List It Australia (20×60’), Eden has acquired Ice Vikings S2 (8×60’), and Living has taken four seasons of Love It or List It: UK (21×60’) and two of Love It or List It: Australia (20×60’).

Finally, NZ’s Bravo TV has acquired S10 of the original Love It or List It (18×60’), plus Stacey Dooley: Locked Up with Lifers (1×60’), Maternity 24/7 (6×60’), Rich Kids Go Skint seasons three and four (15×60’) and both seasons of Rich Kids Skint Holiday (12×60’).