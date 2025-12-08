Please wait...
ABC commissions return season of Portrait Artist of the Year

Luke McGregor and Miranda Tapsell

NEWS BRIEF: The ABC has commissioned a return season of Endemol Shine Australia competitive art format Portrait Artist of the Year.

The series launched in February on both ABC’s terrestrial channel and streaming platform iview, attracting the highest ABC iview launch audience of any arts programme in 2025. Initial season hosts Miranda Tapsell (Top End Wedding) and Luke McGregor (Rosehaven) will return. The format is based on the UK version of the same name created by StoryVault Films for Sky Arts in the UK, which pits amateur and professional artists in a creative battle for a commission for the National Portrait Gallery in Canberra.

