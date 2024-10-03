ABC Commercial brings Bunya Productions’ Ladies in Black to Mipcom

ABC Commercial is showcasing its investment in developing local content at Mipcom with the retro scripted series Ladies In Black from Bunya Productions leading its slate.

The commercial arm of the Australian pubcaster is also heading to Cannes with Asian pop culture comedy White Fever (6×30’) from coproducers Black Sheep Films, Orange Entertainment Co and Unruly Productions.

In the reality/format field You Can’t Ask That creator/director Kirk Docker has developed I Was Actually There (6×30’), a retelling of events that shape Australia as a nation. Maggie Beer’s Big Mission (3×60’), meanwhile, takes the health of older people into focus. Both programmes have been nominated at this year’s C21 International Format Awards.

The format slate also features the new season of Muster Dogs (6×60’), and factual series including Megafauna (2×60’), Secret Science (7×30’) and The Secret Life of our Urban Birds (4×60’).

International staples return with season seven of Wiggles’ Ready, Steady Wiggle! (26×15’) and new food titles including A Bite To Eat With Alice (50×30’).