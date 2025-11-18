ABC brings in Beyond’s Melinda Wearne as head of children’s, promotes Alex Baldwin

Australia’s ABC has completed the leadership restructure of its screen division with the appointment of former Beyond Entertainment executive Melinda Wearne as new the head of its children’s and family unit.

Wearne takes over from Mary-Ellen Mullane who has been acting in the role since June 2024, following the departure of Libbie Doherty.

Last month the children’s content unit elevated Ivy Mak to the role of commissioning editor, scripted and factual.

In her new role, which commences early next year, Wearne will oversee the largest slate of children’s programming in Australia.

Her appointment also completes the recruiting process of the revamped ABC screen leadership team which was established in June under ABC director screen, Jennifer Collins and previously known as ABC content.

The broadcaster also confirmed ABC veteran Alex Baldwin has been appointed to the newly created role of head of development and commissioning, overseeing all genres and reporting to Collins.

Baldwin previously served as acting head of screen, since early 2025, working closely with Collins to provide editorial leadership and strategic oversight. In his 18-year career with the ABC, Baldwin has also served as deputy head of screen and head of scripted.

Collins acknowledged the work of Mullane who “guided the team through a period of change while continuing to deliver high-quality programmes” and described Wearne as “an exceptional, creative leader with a proven track record in delivering outstanding content for Australian and international audiences.”