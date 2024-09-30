Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

ABC appoints former arts head Katrina Sedgwick to board of directors

Katrina Sedgwick will serve a five-year term

Australian public broadcaster the ABC has appointed its former arts unit head Katrina Sedgwick as a non-executive board director for a five-year term.

Sedgwick has extensive experience across the arts sector and is currently the director and CEO of the Melbourne Arts Precinct Corporation. She served as the ABC’s head of arts from 2012 to 2015.

In her many arts sector roles Sedgwick has also served as CEO at the Adelaide Film Festival and the Australian Centre for the Moving Image (ACMI). She has held board positions at the Australian Children’s Television Foundation and AFTRS.

The board position is a government appointed role and nominated by the Nomination Panel as part of the merit-based appointment process for the ABC and SBS Boards.

Sedgwick will commence in the role on October 2, replacing  Peter Lewis, whose term expires on October 1.

Natalie Apostolou 30-09-2024 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Amazon alum Georgia Brown joins the board at London’s Garden Studios
The rebirth of TV's ‘oldest trend’  
Warner Bros Int'l Television Production to distribute Magnolia Network formats
Film London's Julian Scott and The Media Pioneers' Maggie Liang on Roblox
Christian Wikander named chair of Sweden’s Professional Board for Film & TV