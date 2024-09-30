ABC appoints former arts head Katrina Sedgwick to board of directors

Australian public broadcaster the ABC has appointed its former arts unit head Katrina Sedgwick as a non-executive board director for a five-year term.

Sedgwick has extensive experience across the arts sector and is currently the director and CEO of the Melbourne Arts Precinct Corporation. She served as the ABC’s head of arts from 2012 to 2015.

In her many arts sector roles Sedgwick has also served as CEO at the Adelaide Film Festival and the Australian Centre for the Moving Image (ACMI). She has held board positions at the Australian Children’s Television Foundation and AFTRS.

The board position is a government appointed role and nominated by the Nomination Panel as part of the merit-based appointment process for the ABC and SBS Boards.

Sedgwick will commence in the role on October 2, replacing Peter Lewis, whose term expires on October 1.