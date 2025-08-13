ABC appoints ex-Amazon strategy exec Milla McPhee as audiences director

The Australian Broadcasting Commission (ABC) has appointed Amazon’s former head of brand and creative strategy, Milla McPhee, as the new director of its audiences division.

The new executive will join the ABC on September 8, replacing Karen Madden, who has been operating as acting director of audiences since last September when former audiences director Leisa Bacon exited the network.

McPhee will join the public broadcaster from advertising agency Droga5, where she currently serves as chief strategy officer, and its parent company, Accenture Song, where McPhee is managing director.

Prior to joining the Accenture group, McPhee was based in Europe as head of brand and creative strategy for Amazon, leading brand and strategy development across Amazon’s global portfolio of brands.

ABC managing director Hugh Marks said: “She will bring a unique perspective and audience focused approach to the leadership team, contributing to the ABC’s delivery of memorable and distinctive content experiences.”

McPhee’s commercial pedigree includes driving creative and brand strategy and brand positioning and audience insight for companies including NRMA, Telstra, Optus, Tourism Australia, Australia Post and Qantas.

McPhee said she was honoured to be joining the ABC leadership team at this “critical moment for media, creativity, and Australia’s cultural identity.”

“It is an extraordinarily rare opportunity to help reflect how a nation sees itself. The ABC is one of our most vital public institutions and enduring cultural icons. Its role as our most trusted source of understanding and shared meaning has never been more essential,” she said.