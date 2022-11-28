Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Abacus to shop Virgin Media’s Faithless

Baz Ashmawy

NEWS BRIEF: London-based distributor Abacus Media Rights has added Irish comedy-drama Faithless to its sales slate.

The 6×30’ series is a Media Musketeers Studios/Entourage Ventures production with Grand Pictures for Virgin Media in Ireland. Created, co-written by and starring Emmy winner Baz Ashmawy (50 Ways to Kill Your Mammy), the series tells the story of three young sisters living in Dublin and their Irish-Egyptian dad who, after a tragic incident, is raising them alone.

C21 reporter 28-11-2022 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Suzanne Guèvremont succeeds Claude Joli-Coeur at Canada’s NFB
Former Viaplay, Shahid exec Mejlhede Andersen sets up prodco The Yard Films
HBO hit Succession takes home drama prize at Rose d’Or Awards
Toon trends: the big challenges ahead for animation
France's TF1 to adapt All3Media, IDTV psychological format The Unknown