Abacus to shop Virgin Media’s Faithless

NEWS BRIEF: London-based distributor Abacus Media Rights has added Irish comedy-drama Faithless to its sales slate.

The 6×30’ series is a Media Musketeers Studios/Entourage Ventures production with Grand Pictures for Virgin Media in Ireland. Created, co-written by and starring Emmy winner Baz Ashmawy (50 Ways to Kill Your Mammy), the series tells the story of three young sisters living in Dublin and their Irish-Egyptian dad who, after a tragic incident, is raising them alone.