Abacus slays rights to killer doc

Amcomri Media Group-owned UK distributor Abacus Media Rights (AMR) has bought the distribution rights to a documentary following the life of Australian serial killer Ivan Milat.

Ivan Milat: Buried Secrets (4×60’ or 2×90’) was produced by Brendan Dahill, David Alrich and Hamish Thomson for Australian prodcos EQ Media Group and Bannaby Productions.

The doc focuses on Ivan Milat, nicknamed the backpacker killer, who was jailed for life in 1996 after the murders of seven Australian backpackers. A criminal investigative team believes there could be up to 24 further victims.

The series has already aired on Seven Network in Australia and has previously been acquired by A+E Networks UK.