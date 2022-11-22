Abacus shops Fitz & Merryweather at Content London

Please wait...
NEWS BRIEF: UK distributor Abacus Media Rights (AMR) is to launch pre-sales for new detective drama Fitz & Merryweather, from The Fall’s Patrick Irwin, at Content London next week.

Amcomri Entertainment-owned AMR will launch pre-sales for the title, created by Ben Edwards and Rachael New. The Victorian-era drama features two detectives investigating murder, theft, blackmail and missing persons. Executive producers are Patty Lenahan Ishimoto and Irwin.

