Abacus retains Gilroy following Flame takeover

Fiona Gilroy

NEWS BRIEF: London-based distributor Abacus Media Rights is retaining the services of Flame Distribution’s sales and acquisitions director Fiona Gilroy following its takeover of the Australian sales house last month.

Gilroy will manage producer relations and acquisitions throughout Australia and New Zealand and look at funding models for Abacus following June’s takeover.  She has previously built and managed international content sales businesses for Film Australia and SBS and has worked as an industry consultant for over 30 years.

C21 reporter 11-07-2022 ©C21Media

