Abacus to shop Sky’s Richard Harris doc

NEWS BRIEF: London-based distributor Abacus Media Rights has picked up Sky feature doc The Ghost of Richard Harris (1×90’), which follows the life of the Hollywood actor who earned a reputation for drinking and riotous behaviour.

A Bright Yellow Films, Samson Films and Groove International production, the doc features contributions from Harris’s three sons, actors Jared (Chernobyl, The Crown) and Jamie (Carnival Row, West Side Story), and director Damian (Brave The Dark, Wilde Wedding). It will air in the UK on Sky Arts later this year.