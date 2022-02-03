Abacus Media Rights to let out Scream documentary

NEWS BRIEF: London-based distributor Abacus Media Rights has acquired worldwide rights to Sky Documentaries’ recently commissioned feature The Scream in partnership with Night Train Media, which is set for delivery May.

The 90-minute Curve Story production was directed by Jenny Ash (The World’s Biggest Murder Trial: Nuremberg, Me & My Penis) and executive produced by Rob Carey and Camilla Lewis for Curve Media, and by Academy Award- and Bafta-winning filmmaker Asif Kapadia (Amy, Senna, Diego Maradona). It focuses on the theft of Edvard Munch’s iconic painting during the 1994 Winter Olympics in Norway.