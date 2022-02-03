Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Abacus Media Rights to let out Scream documentary

Edvard Munch’s painting The Scream was stolen during the 1994 Winter Olympics

NEWS BRIEF: London-based distributor Abacus Media Rights has acquired worldwide rights to Sky Documentaries’ recently commissioned feature The Scream in partnership with Night Train Media, which is set for delivery May.

The 90-minute Curve Story production was directed by Jenny Ash (The World’s Biggest Murder Trial: Nuremberg, Me & My Penis) and executive produced by Rob Carey and Camilla Lewis for Curve Media, and by Academy Award- and Bafta-winning filmmaker Asif Kapadia (Amy, Senna, Diego Maradona). It focuses on the theft of Edvard Munch’s iconic painting during the 1994 Winter Olympics in Norway.

C21 Reporters
C21 reporter 03-02-2022 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Acquisitive Federation takes a majority stake in French prodco Bonne Pioche
WarnerMedia confirms HBO Max launch date for second wave of European territories
Viaplay's Wallestam on moving beyond Nordic noir
Hulu, Fox strike multi-faceted output deal for unscripted, animation
Dynamic hires ZDF's Annika Schmidt to head German originals, Euro copros