Abacus Media Rights explores Sky Arts’ Wonderland

Adrian Munsey

NEWS BRIEF: London-based distributor Abacus Media Rights has picked up worldwide distribution rights to factual series Wonderland (4×60’), commissioned by Sky Arts.

The Odyssey Television production, commissioned and fully funded by Sky UK, is directed and produced by Adrian Munsey (EM Forster: His Longest Journey, Thomas Hardy: Fate, Exclusion & Tragedy). The series focuses on children’s authors and the pain behind their own stories, combining biography, literary extracts and quotations to profile Arthur Ransome, Kenneth Grahame, AA Milne, JM Barrie, Rudyard Kipling, Lewis Carroll and Beatrix Potter.

