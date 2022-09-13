Abacus Media Rights brings in TVF Int’l exec Will Stapley to head acquisitions

London-based distributor Abacus Media Rights has appointed Will Stapley as head of acquisitions across both scripted and unscripted programming.

Stapley has been head of acquisitions and partnerships for rival London sales house TVF International since 2016, where he has been responsible for managing and developing the acquisitions and content partnerships strategy across all genres.

He has acquired more than 2,000 hours of programming from producers worldwide and regularly assisted with deficit financing and coproductions, in addition to advising on international edits, and was exec producer on several recent productions.

Jonathan Ford, Abacus founder and MD, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Will to join our growing team at AMR. Our continued growth is dependent on securing the right productions across both scripted and unscripted content. Will’s extensive experience and established producer relationships will enable us to further broaden our wide-ranging and high-end portfolio of programming.”