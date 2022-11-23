Abacus Media factual picked up by Brazil’s Arte 1, A&E Networks Lat Am

Brazilian pay TV channel Arte 1 has acquired factual programming from London-based distributor Abacus Media Rights (AMR), including Lennon’s Last Weekend, The Oratorio and Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards.

The deals, announced following Mip Cancun, also saw Arte 1 pick up Agatha Christie: 100 Years of Poirot & Miss Marple, What Was Virginia Woolf Afraid Of?, Margaret Atwood: A Word After A Word After A Word is Power and The Cavern Club: The Beat Goes On.

Meanwhile, A&E Networks Latin America acquired Hitler’s Secret Sex Life, The Kremlin and Closing Gambit: 1978 Korchnoi Versus Karpov for its feed throughout Latin America, while Aquarius picked up The Fire Within: A Requiem for Katia and Maurice Krafft and Heroes of the Planet for Brazil.

AMR, which is owned by Amcomri Entertainment, also licensed the regional rights to several true crime projects to Paramount, including Unmasking A Killer, Inside Evil (seasons one and two), Ivan Milat: Buried Secrets, In The Cold Dark Night and Last Man Standing: Suge Knight and the Murders of Biggie & Tupac.

HBO and HBO Max acquired Latin American rights to Escape From Kabul and ¡HOLA! TV picked up This is Joan Collins and a feature-length doc about fashion designer Mary Quant. In addition, DirectTV licensed 30 Greatest Moments: Adele and Titans of Tech for Latin America.