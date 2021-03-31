Abacus adopts Hollywood Bulldogs

UK-based distributor Abacus Media Rights has acquired the rights to a new documentary about British stuntmen working in Hollywood in the 1970s and 80s, narrated by actor Ray Winstone.

Hollywood Bulldogs: The Rise & Falls of the Great British Stuntman (1×100’) is produced by UK prodco Canal Cat Films alongside fellow UK firm Red Rock Entertainment and US-based Verax films.

It tells the story of a group of British stunt performers in Hollywood including Vic Armstrong and Paul Weston. It looks at how they created some of the most iconic stunt sequences in film history for blockbusters like Indiana Jones and James Bond, while partying and overcoming tragedy.

The doc is directed by Jon Spira, produced by Hank Starrs and executive produced by Adam F Goldberg, Liam Dunne, Robert Hornak, Gary Collins, Michael Cowan and Arvind Desai.