Abacus acquires BBC2 Joan Collins rights

NEWS BRIEF: UK distributor Abacus Media Rights has secured international sales rights to a fresh new BBC Two feature documentary which will tell the extraordinary life story of Hollywood legend Joan Collins in her own words.

Produced by Salon Pictures (Audrey, McQueen, Stardust), the 90-minute documentary Joan Collins (working title) has been commissioned by Mark Bell for BBC Arts.

Directed by Clare Beavan (Bricks!, Germaine Bloody Greer), Joan Collins (w/t) is produced by Clare Beavan, Karen Steyn, Nick Taussig and Annabel Wigoder, and executive produced by Karen Steyn (Tea With the Dames).

 

Clive Whittingham
03-09-2021
