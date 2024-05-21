Aardman launches Shaun the Sheep & Friends FAST channel

NEWS BRIEF: UK animation indie Aardman has launched a FAST channel called Shaun the Sheep & Friends on Xumo Play, which will also launch soon on Vizio WatchFree+ and Samsung TV Plus in the US.

As well as hit series Shaun the Sheep, other Aardman-produced content available on the channel includes Timmy Time, Learning Time with Timmy, Wallace & Gromit, The Very Small Creatures, Lloyd of the Flies: The Adventures of Arachnofly and Morph. Viewers will also have access to Aardman’s distribution portfolio of third-party shows, including Interstellar Ella, Pop Paper City, Happy the Hoglet, Sol, Alphablocks and Numberblocks.