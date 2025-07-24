Please wait...
Aardman and Pokémon tease toon The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu

Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu

Wallace & Gromit prodco Aardman Animations in the UK and The Pokémon Company have revealed more details about their forthcoming stop-motion series set in the Pokémon universe.

It comes after the two companies announced they were working on a “special project” together late last year.

The stop-motion series is called Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu and centres on the two titular characters. Sirfetch’d is a Pokémon that evolves from a Galarian Farfetch’d, while Pichu is a baby Pokémon that evolves into brand favourite Pikachu.

Pokémon showed a teaser video of the new series during its Pokémon Presents livestream earlier this week, along with an announcement from Aardman co-founder and creative director Peter Lord.

While no plot details were shared, the trailer showed a Wooloo Pokémon eating some grass in a field, while Sirfetch’d and Pichu cause mayhem in the background. Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu will launch in 2027.

Karolina Kaminska 24-07-2025 ©C21Media
