A24, Liverpool FC, Box To Box Films, Jack Thorne line up for Bill Shankly period drama

Everything Everywhere All at Once maker A24 has teamed with Formula 1: Drive to Survive prodco Box To Box Films, celebrated scribe Jack Thorne and Liverpool FC for a drama series charting the rise of the UK football team’s legendary manager Bill Shankly.

Set against the backdrop of Beatles-booming 1960s Liverpool, the multi-episodic drama will explore a pivotal period in the club’s history, tracing its journey from a struggling team to a global powerhouse with more than 400 million followers across the world, and recognised as one of the most renowned sporting institutions.

Shankly was Liverpool FC boss from 1959 to 1974, taking the team from the old second division to three League One titles, two FA Cups and a UEFA Cup. He is widely known to be one of the greatest football managers of recent history. The club will support A24 on the series, alongside Karen Gill, Shankly’s granddaughter.

Award-winning playwright and screenwriter Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Enola Holmes, Help) is attached to write. Box To Box, the UK sports doc specialist behind Netflix hit Drive to Survive will produce in association with A24 whose recent TV success includes Netflix’s Beef and HBO’s Euphoria. Distribution details for the Shankly drama have yet to be revealed.

“We have a chance with this show to celebrate both a magnificent football club and a magnificent city, while being honest about the struggles of the 1960s and 1970s in one of our industrial heartlands,” said Thorne. “We hope to honour the fans, to the city, and the legacy of Liverpool FC in bringing its story to life.”

“Anybody who knows anything about the club knows what it meant to Bill Shankly,” added Gill. “This is going to be a must watch for all Liverpool fans and it’s a privilege to have the chance now to showcase his story to the wider world.”