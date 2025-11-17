A Smith & Co president Jenny Daly to step down after six months in role

Jenny Daly is leaving her role as president of A Smith & Co Productions six months after joining the US unscripted company.

Chairman and CEO Arthur Smith announced the news in an internal memo on Friday, saying Daly had “decided to return to her independent and entrepreneurial roots.”

Daly joined A Smith & Co in May after previously serving as president at SK Global-backed Critical Content for seven years. In her post at A Smith & Co, she was responsible for development, production, sales and operations.

Before Critical Content, Daly ran her own production house, T Group Productions, which made series including Catfish (MTV), Great Food Truck Race (Food Network) and Instant Dream Home (Netflix).

Founded 25 years ago, A Smith & Co is behind unscripted shows such as Hell’s Kitchen (Fox), American Ninja Warrior, Human vs Hamster (HBO Max), Kitchen Nightmares (Fox), Floor is Lava (Netflix), WWE: Next Gen (Roku) and Welcome to Plathville (TLC).

“I hope you will all join me in thanking her for her contributions here, and wishing her well in this exciting next chapter,” said Smith.