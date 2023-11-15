A Productions brings in Disney exec Katie Barba for kids development role

Bristol-based animation studio A Productions is bringing in Katie Barba, an experienced development executive, to help grow its slate of kids and family entertainment by developing its own IP-driven content.

A Productions has provided animation for a roster of broadcasters and SVoDs including CBeebies, CITV, Channel 4, MAX and Sky. Since receiving investment from Cybergroup Studios, the production company is now planning to develop its own original creator-driven content.

Barba joins from Disney, where she has worked for the past five years in production and development across a number of its kids’ animation shows such as 101 Dalmatian Street, Chip N Dale: Park Life S1 & 2 and Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire.

She will be working closely on development with A Productions’ founder and joint managing director Mark Taylor.

A Productions provides animation for a slate of kids shows, including CBeebies’ JoJo & Gran Gran, Magic Light’s Pip & Posy Let’s Learn and Sesame Street: The Nutcracker.

Barba joins the company at a busy time, with action animation series Digital Girl in production, the new Bea’s Block show from the makers of Sesame Street just launched, as well as series 2 and 3 of JoJo & Gran Gran becoming the number one ranking kids’ show in its slot in the UK.

Taylor, joint managing director at A Productions, said: “Katie’s wealth of experience at Disney will help us to develop new relationships with creatives and partners, enabling us to realise our own IP and make new home-grown, innovative, creator-driven content for kids’ TV and film.”