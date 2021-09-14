9 Story Media Group hires Farrell Hall as chief inclusion officer to boost diversity

Canada’s 9 Story Media Group has appointed Farrell Hall to the newly created position of chief inclusion officer as it looks to bolster its diversity efforts on and off screen.

Hall will be based in Toronto and will report to 9 Story president and CEO Vince Commisso. He most recently held the position of director of diversity and inclusion at the Children’s Aid Society of Toronto.

Before that, Hall gained experience of developing and implementing inclusion programmes at the Peel District School Board. His media experience comes from three years in radio at Canada’s public broadcaster the CBC.

Hall said: “I’m excited to be joining the team at 9 Story Media Group, a company that is continuously striving to make diversity and inclusion a key pillar of the work they do every day, both on and off screen.

“I look forward to making an impact on the organisation’s great legacy of storytelling and helping to create content that celebrates differences, promotes inclusion and ultimately makes the world a better place for kids and families everywhere.”

Commisso added: “As a producer of children’s content watched by millions of kids around the world, we have a responsibility to tell diverse and authentic stories where every child sees themselves on screen.

“As an employer, we have a vital obligation to our employees to create a workplace where everyone feels a sense of belonging and has an equal opportunity for personal and professional growth.

“We are thrilled with the level of experience that Farrell brings to this role and look forward to his contribution to our executive team and our organisation as a whole.”