9 Story gets The Woohoos! and The Singalings

NEWS BRIEF: 9 Story Distribution International, the sales arm of Scholastic-owned 9 Story Media, has acquired the distribution rights outside of the UK to London-based Snipple Originals’ animated preschool series The Woohoos! and The Singalings.

Set to premiere on Paramount-owned Channel 5’s Milkshake! next month, The Woohoos! (52×7’) is a comedy that follows a puffin, wolfhound, highland bull and hare as they wonder at the natural world all around them. Currently airing on Sky Kids, The Singalings (26×5’) is a musical comedy about three extra-terrestrials who are here to discover all they can about Earth.