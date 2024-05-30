5X Media sets production, management deal with Anthony Kimble’s Arrested Industries

Scott Einbinder’s LA- and Madrid-based studio 5X Media has inked a production and talent management deal with former Cineflix Rights and Nat Geo exec Anthony Kimble and his company Arrested Industries.

Under the deal, Kimble will work as a producer and manager at 5X, helping to build its international production and talent representation business, as well as scouting and recruiting talent from Africa and Europe.

Kimble, who was formerly the senior VP of acquisitions and coproductions for Cineflix Rights, will also bring more than 20 feature films, TV projects and docs developed during his five years running Arrested Industries to 5X.

Development titles moving into the 5X fold include the dark comedy Becoming Eve, with Nurse Jackie creator Evan Dunsky attached as showrunner; Bitter Eden, based on Tatamkhulu Afrika’s novel of the same name; and an adaptation of Johannes Radebe’s memoir JoJo: Finally Home. In addition, Kimble will bring to 5X around 10 film and TV projects that came out of a joint venture partnership between Arrested Industries and Helena Spring Films.

While he will be joining 5X, Kimble will also continue to work under his Arrested Industries banner, splitting his time between Cape Town, London and LA.

5X Media was formed last year by Einbinder, who was formerly the co-CEO of Cristal Pictures, a coproducer and co-financier on the Ryan Reynolds film The Hitman’s Bodyguard.

The company recently secured a second round of investment from LA-based BH Alliance and late last year hired former Keshet International CEO Alon Shtruzman and former Bunim/Murray Productions CEO Gil Goldschein as its co-CEOs.

“The addition of Anthony and his Arrested Industries’ portfolio instantly supercharges our already impressive slate of projects, reinforcing our intention to be a global player in the content production and management business,” said Shtruzman and Goldschein, adding that he will be a “major asset” due to his relationships with producers, agents, broadcasters and platforms.

Kimble said the 5X team share his desire to “work with like-minded creatives to produce entertaining content with compelling, authentic and diverse narratives.”