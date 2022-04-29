Please wait...
James Corden set to leave CBS chatshow The Late Late Show next year

British comedian and actor James Corden will leave US network CBS’s talkshow The Late Late Show next year.

Corden, who rose to fame in the UK for BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey, revealed the news during Thursday’s episode of the show, which he has hosted since 2015.

The Late Late Show has had four iterations since its launch in 1995, with original host Tom Snyder followed by Craig Kilborn, Craig Ferguson and then Corden.

The latest version of the show with Corden is produced by UK-based prodco Fulwell 73 and CBS Studios. It has spawned segment such as Carpool Karaoke and Drop the Mic, which have gone on to become TV formats for the global marketplace.

As well as Gavin & Stacey, which he co-wrote and starred in, Corden was the original presenter of UK pay TV broadcaster Sky’s sports-based comedy panel gameshow A League of Their Own, co-star of BBC series The Wrong Mans and has also had roles in films including Into the Woods, Peter Rabbit and Cats.

CBS president and CEO George Cheeks said: “We wish he could stay longer, but we are very proud he made CBS his American home and that this partnership will extend one more season on The Late Late Show.”

During Thursday’s recording of the series, Corden said: “I never saw it [The Late Late Show] as my final destination and I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way. I always want to love making it and I really think in a year from now that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there.”

