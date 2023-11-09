50 Cent’s G-Unit Film links with Rubicon Global for hybrid crime drama

Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson’s G-Unit Film & Television is teaming with Chris Albrecht and Jorge Granier’s recently launched Rubicon Global Media to coproduce Prey Before You Eat (working title), a hybrid English-Spanish crime drama.

The project reunites Abrecht, the former CEO of Starz, with Jackson for the first time since the launch of the popular Power franchise.

The in-development series, which is focused on Hispanic audiences, follows anti-hero Andres Hernandez who is on the run as life goes sideways in New York City. He returns to Puerto Rico to reconnect with family, only to discover their true history and a whole new set of problems to navigate in his new home.

LA-based Rubicon Global Media officially launched in August with the goal of bringing together intellectual property from Latin America and Spain and transforming it into content with global appeal.

The company has a strategic partnership in place with Secuoya Studios, which is part of Madrid-based production studio and distributor Secuoya Content Group, and more recently struck a development partnership with Mexico- and US-based prodco BTF Media.

In addition to the Power franchise, which includes Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Power Book IV: Force, G-Unit Film & Television’s other credits include For Life for ABC and Black Mafia Family for Starz. The company also has a non-exclusive development partnership with Fox, and several other projects in development with the likes of Paramount+ and BET+.