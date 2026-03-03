5 to air The Three Kings of 1936 from Woodcut Media

NEWS BRIEF: Paramount-owned UK broadcaster 5 has greenlit documentary special The Three Kings of 1936. The doc explores the year that began with the death of George V, saw the accession to the throne and later abdication of his son Edward VIII, and culminated in Edward’s shy younger brother George VI taking power.

Produced by Woodcut Media, the 1×90’ doc explores the whirlwind events of 1936 for the British monarchy, in which three kings reigned in the space of one year. The doc will air on 5 this Saturday. Woodcut’s Jonathan Mayo is series producer, while CEO Kate Beal exec produces. Woodcut International handles worldwide sales.