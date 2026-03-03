Please wait...
Please wait...

5 to air The Three Kings of 1936 from Woodcut Media

The Three Kings of 1936 from Woodcut Media

Alamy

NEWS BRIEF: Paramount-owned UK broadcaster 5 has greenlit documentary special The Three Kings of 1936. The doc explores the year that began with the death of George V, saw the accession to the throne and later abdication of his son Edward VIII, and culminated in Edward’s shy younger brother George VI taking power.

Produced by Woodcut Media, the 1×90’ doc explores the whirlwind events of 1936 for the British monarchy, in which three kings reigned in the space of one year. The doc will air on 5 this Saturday. Woodcut’s Jonathan Mayo is series producer, while CEO Kate Beal exec produces. Woodcut International handles worldwide sales.

C21 reporter 03-03-2026 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

AI, commissioning drought blamed as Wild Child Animation enters administration
Budapest-based prodco Paprika Studios opens office in Croatia
Ellison will merge Paramount+ and HBO Max, won’t spin off any cable brands
Paramount and WBD make $110bn merger official, set Q3 for deal to close
AMC Networks' Bryan Alexander promoted to senior VP of streaming strategy, growth management

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE