5 sets sail on Great River Cruise Journeys in ad-funded series with Angela Rippon

Paramount-owned broadcaster 5 in the UK has commissioned a series about river cruises fronted by journalist Angela Rippon and advertiser-funded by Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours.

Produced by Manchester-based JetSetTV, Great River Cruise Journeys (4×60’) follows Rippon on two of Scenic Luxury Cruise’s most popular river cruises on the Mekong in Asia and the Danube in Europe.

The series is exec produced by JetSetTV’s founders Mark Powell and Kieron Collins, while Jenny MacLeod is series producer and director.

Great River Cruise Journeys follows JetSetTV’s debut commission Jane McDonald: From Pole to Pole, which is due to air on 5 next year and is also ad-funded by Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours.

