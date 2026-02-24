Please wait...
5 plays The Game again as it returns to thriller

Jason Watkins in The Game

NEWS BRIEF: Paramount-owned broadcaster 5 in the UK has commissioned a second season of thriller series The Game, starring Jason Watkins and Robson Green.

Produced by Clapperboard and distributed internationally by Sphere Abacus, the cat-and-mouse thriller is follows the relationship between a former detective and a serial killer. Filming for season two has started, with an expected air date later this year. Toby Frow (Silent Witness, Death in Paradise, Midsomer Murders) and Tom Grieves (Being Human, No Offence, Lucky Man) return as director and writer respectively.

