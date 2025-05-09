5 orders Barts: Our Hospital Through Time with Alice Roberts

NEWS BRIEF: Paramount-owned 5 in the UK has commissioned Barts: Our Hospital Through Time with Alice Roberts (working title) from All3Media-owned Lion TV and GroupM Motion Entertainment.

Ordered by 5 commissioning editor for unscripted Kit Morey, the 6×60’ docuseries will see Roberts take viewers behind the scenes at St Bartholomew’s in London to reveal how 900 years of history have built one of Britain’s greatest hospitals. Daniel Pearl and Sarah Sarkhel exec produce alongside Melanie Darlaston for GroupM Motion Entertainment.